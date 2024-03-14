Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A family waited 10 hours at Norwich Airport for their Tui flight to a five-star Mallorca holiday last July. Matt Lines, his wife and 11-year-old son had spent more than £6,500 on their dream holiday but ended up losing out on one of their seven days in Palma due to the delay.

Since the incident Mr Lines, 45, had been trying to contact both Tui, the package operator, and AlbaStar, which was responsible for flights, to ask for an apology and some sort of compensation. The family were “gutted” that they lost a day of their holiday, the Eastern Daily Press reports.

Tui finally agreed to pay out after the Eastern Daily Press contacted the airline. The family were due to set off to Mallorca's capital at 12.15pm but 10 minutes before departure it was announced they would be delayed until 10.25pm.

A family was forced to wait 10 hours for a Tui flight from Norwich Airport - and ended up losing a day of their dream holiday. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Lines told the paper: "Staff told us we could claim back some compensation because of the delay. And I sent off for this as soon as we got back. But since then I've heard nothing concrete from either of the companies. This whole experience has left us, who used to be regular Tui customers, feeling like we never want to book with them again."