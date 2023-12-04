Drivers have been warned of "very treacherous" road conditions after snow "refreezes overnight" causing parts of UK to be like "an ice rink"

Drivers have been warned they face "very treacherous conditions" today (Monday 4 December) as parts of the UK will be like an "ice rink". RAC Breakdown spokesperson Simon Williams said northern parts of the country could be facing an "ice rink Monday as snow refreezes overnight" advising drivers to "delay or even abandon journeys" today.

He added: “Those who decide to drive should leave extra space behind the vehicle in front, reduce their speeds to give plenty of time to stop. Before setting out, it’s important to allow more time to de-ice and de-mist vehicles thoroughly.”

It comes after another night of sub-zero temperatures which are expected to cause icy patches on untreated surfaces due to thawed snow refreezing. A yellow weather warning for ice by the Met Office is in place across much of the north of England until noon on Monday, with further warnings for snow covering the eastern side of Scotland, high ground in Wales and the Peak District until the same time.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow warning for heavy rain creating disruption to travel across parts of southern England, south east Wales and into the Midlands which will last until 6pm. The warning was extended on Monday west to include more of Devon and Somerset.

England and Wales is expected to be largely cloudy outside the warning areas on Monday with outbreaks of rain, some of them turning heavy. Overnight snow was predicted to be confined largely to the north east and on hills with frost and ice in the north and north west.

The Met Office said rain and hill snow will gradually ease across England and Wales on Tuesday (5 December) with brighter spells developing. It will be sunnier but cold elsewhere with a few wintry showers in the north east.

