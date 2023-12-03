With many parts of the United Kingdom under amber snow warnings, what advice should drivers take if they break down in snowy conditions?

Possibly the worst experience for a driver - breaking down in the snow. So what advice have breakdown companies given drivers who have to drive in the current UK conditions this winter? (Credit: Met Service/Canva)

That has led to local authorities across the United Kingdom recommending that people stay at home and only travel if necessary. But what happens if you have to hit the road in these conditions - and more worryingly to think about, what if the dreaded car breakdown occurs in a remote area and the snow starts to fall once again?

Several breakdown companies, including Green Flag, have issued advice on what to do when your car breaks down in wintery conditions. This includes breaking down on the motorway and smaller country roads.

The first step you should take is to contact your breakdown cover provider. If you break down on a motorway, pull onto the hard shoulder as far left as possible with your wheels turned to the left. Then, turn on your hazard lights and sidelights to signal other drivers that you are in trouble. When leaving the car, always exit on the left side and never use the side closest to the road. If you have children with you, lead them out of the car on the passenger side. Leave pets in the car unless they are in immediate danger.

It is important to carry hi-vis jackets and warm, waterproof clothing if possible to stay visible to other drivers, especially during dark winter mornings and evenings. You never know how long you will have to wait for your breakdown recovery service to arrive. If you don't have a mobile phone, look for an emergency phone along the motorway. They are painted in bright orange and are placed every mile. Follow the arrows on the hard shoulder to know which direction to take. Do not attempt to carry out any roadside repairs, even if they seem simple.

I’ve broken down on a remote road or somewhere that’s not the motorway - what should I do?

For those who find themselves breaking down on the roadside or in a remote area first and foremost is to stay in your car if you feel it’s safe to do so but remember to keep warm. If you’re snowed in and can’t drive any further, run your engine occasionally to keep the inside of the car warm but make sure you have a window open and the exhaust isn’t blocked. You should also, if possible, carry some extra warm and waterproof clothes in case you can’t stay in the car until the recovery service arrives.

In case your vehicle breaks down, it's important to take some safety measures. Don't forget to put out your warning triangle at least 45 metres behind your vehicle on the same side of the road. Remember to exit your vehicle from the left door and never from the side nearest to the road. It's also essential to carry a fully charged mobile phone with you to call for help, and to store your breakdown provider's number on your phone. If you're worried about preserving your battery life, disable your Bluetooth and mobile data.

What else can I do if my car breaks down in the snow?

Though it might seem like a good idea to dig parts of your car out from the snow, this is one of the worst things you could do when involved in a breakdown; though you might feel warmer when removing the snow from around the vehicle, back inside the car your body temperature will drop after sweating leading to an increased risk in hypothermia.

If there is a delay in your breakdown services arriving, or it takes longer than planned due to cars being abandoned because of the weather, it is also worth checking your insurance policy booklet to find out what level of coverage you have; some insurance companies do provide personal cover which may include contributing to accommodation costs, should you find yourself having to spend the night in a nearby area while your car is being recovered.

If however, you are near your home or onward destination, that same cover may also allow for onward travel, where a taxi service or even the breakdown service themselves can arrange for transport to get to your destination - again, it is worth checking the level of insurance cover and what you are entitled to in your policy booklet.

Should I leave my car unattended if it breaks down in the snow?

That again would entirely be to the discretion of yourself and the breakdown service that you use. In some cases, you may be asked to move the vehicle to a safer location on the side of the road until a recovery team can arrive. Generally speaking, you should not be leaving your car unattended for a longer period, due to it becoming an additional hazard on the road.