One man said there was “lack of information” as the North Terminal was evacuated “but sheep mentality kicked in”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gatwick Airport was evacuated this morning (Monday 2 October) with passengers left confused and not knowing what was happening.

Paul Fleming posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that Gatwick Airport’s emergency procedures are an “utter shambles” as “half the emergency exits” were “closed” and staff “didn’t know what they were doing”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of people were pictured crowding outside the North Terminal.

Witnesses reported hearing a fire alarm before staff directed them outside, with a video posted to social media by one traveller showing the interior nearly deserted.

Posting on X, journalist Michael Hincks said the building was evacuated after a fire alarm.

He added that it appeared this "doesn’t happen often", given the reaction of airport staff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He wrote: "Never too old for an airport first. Whole of Gatwick north terminal evacuated after a fire alarm...

"Fire engine has arrived but no sign of fire. Safe to say the reaction of staff means this doesn’t happen often..."

And Marcus Austin said: "Off on holiday for a few days. First the plane is delayed two hours and now a fire alarm has put Gatwick North Terminal out of action."

Jeff Lightfoot said there was a "lack of information" about why people were being evacuated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: "Fire alarm evacuation - Gatwick North Terminal. Lack of information but sheep mentality has kicked in."

While Paul Quinn also posted on X: “What is happening with the fire alarm in North Terminal - no announcements.”

Mr Hincks posted 10 minutes later stating the fire alarm had ended.

He said: "People cheered and clapped the fire alarm ending. Let the scramble back in begin...?"

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a second follow-up, the journalist said he spotted a fire truck as passengers were funnelled back into the building.

He added: "Back into Gatwick North Terminal we go, past a fire engine. Which I guess is reassuring?"

Gatwick Airport confirmed on X that the terminal was evacuated this morning after a fire alarm was activated.

A London Gatwick spokesperson posted on the social media platform: “London Gatwick’s North Terminal Departure Lounge was evacuated for a short time this morning due to a fire alarm being activated.