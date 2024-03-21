Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A travel warning has been issued to UK tourists heading to a popular holiday hotspot due to an urgent heatwave health warning. Rio de Janeiro is experiencing record temperatures of 62C with the authorities issuing a health warning.

A temperature of 62.3C was recorded in the neighbourhood of Guaratiba. The heatwave has set new records with Rio de Janeiro’s heat index of 62.3C being the highest in a decade, weather authorities say. The heat index measures what a temperature feels like by taking into account humidity.

The actual maximum temperature in the city was 42C on Monday (18 March) the Rio Alert weather system said. Beachgoer Eduardo Alves de Castro said: "It is worrying because we wonder how far this is going, where it's heading. We are in a very privileged place, here in front of the beach, water, you cool off, but there are people in a much less favourable situation and who are much more impacted by this heatwave.”

Travel warning issued to UK holidaymakers as brutal Brazil heatwave hits record temperatures of 62C in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo: Getty Images)

Weather information agency MetSul warned: "The week will be of very high risk in the center-south of Brazil due to intense rains and storms. The most worrisome system is a very intense cold front that will arrive with torrential rains and possible gales. The previous heat index record was set in November when it hit 59.7C (139.5F).