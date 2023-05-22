The Royal Hospital Chelsea has survived two world wars over the time it has held the gardening extravaganza

In just a matter of moments, the Chelsea Flower Show is about to get underway. An event that is widely regarded among green fingered people as the most exciting and remarkable days in the gardening calendar.

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) is celebrating the 109th iteration of the spectacular show and is the first since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It attracts hundreds to thousands of people from across the world as they bask in the glory of remarkable floral designs and cutting edge garden displays. Whether they be one of the very lucky ticket holders or watching from the power of their television screens.

As the curtain is set to be opened to the Chelsea Flower Show 2023, let's take a look behind the venue of the competition. Including all the finer details such as official travel advice and a peak into the history of its iconic grounds.

When is the Chelsea Flower Show 2023?

This year's much-anticipated flower extravaganza kicks off on Tuesday, 23 May and comes to its conclusion on Saturday, 27 May. Like always, it is held at the The Royal Hospital in Chelsea, London.

Where is the Chelsea Flower Show held from?

The Royal Hospital Chelsea has been the venue of the Chelsea Flower Show since as early as 1912 - Credit: RHS

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show is held from the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London. It has been the home of the contest since as early as 1912, having previously taken place at Temple Gardens and RHS Gardens in Kensington in the 1800s when it was known as the Great Spring Show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It even hosted the show during the years of First World War between 1914 and 1916, but was cancelled during the Second World War as the land was required by the War Office for anti-aircraft machinery. After a brief absence, it returned to the grounds in 1947.

Over the years, the RHS and gardening fans have grown increasingly impressed by how suitable the grounds were for displaying floral designs and extraordinary plant designs.

Royal Hospital Chelsea travel advice - shuttle bus times, car parking and bicycle rack

If you are travelling to the venue by bus, the following numbers stop closest to the venue; 11, 137, 211, 360, 170, 44, 452, while 19, 22, 319 and C1 stop at Sloane Square which is just an 11-minute walk from the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

While if you'd rather opt for the London Underground, Sloane Square is the closest to the venue (10 minutes). For further details and to plan your journey, visit the Transport for London website. To travel by train, London Victoria is the closest station and is a 20-minute walk away, visit the National Rail website for more information.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are also shuttle bus services that run to the Chelsea Flower Show venue from Battersea Park and Victoria Station. According to the RHS website, they follow the below schedule:

Battersea Park service : runs 7am to 8.45pm from Tuesday to Thursday, 7am to 10.15pm on Friday and 7am to 6.15pm on Saturday. They drop off and pick up from Bullring Gate. Charge included in price of parking ticket.

: runs 7am to 8.45pm from Tuesday to Thursday, 7am to 10.15pm on Friday and 7am to 6.15pm on Saturday. They drop off and pick up from Bullring Gate. Charge included in price of parking ticket. Victoria Park service: operates from Buckingham Palace Road every 10 minutes, dropping off and picking up at Royal Hospital Road Bus Stop U. This shuttle bus runs from 7am to 8.30pm from Tuesday to Friday and 7am to 7.20pm on Saturday. There is a charge for this service.

While if you are opting to cycle to and from the venue, cycle racks are available at Burton’s Court Car Park. This can be found opposite the London Gate entrance at the following postcode: SW3 4SR.

When it comes to car parking, there is Battersea Park which is a 20-minute walk from the venue. This must be pre-booked with your tickets to the Chelsea Flower Show 2023.

Chelsea Flower Show 2023 venue opening and closing times

The Royal Hospital Chelsea follows the below operating hours over the course of the event: