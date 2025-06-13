Where is the joy? Over 10 million Brits struggle to find one moment of happiness in a whole month

Brits are missing out on the joy in their lives, with over 10 million adults sadly claiming they barely experience any joy from one month to the next.

The nationwide study conducted by discount retailer QD – qualitydiscounts.com, discovered a surprising 16% of people in the UK experience joy less than once every four weeks – equating to over 10 million people across the country.

But we are in desperate search for it, as 94% believe it’s essential to find joy in the little things, with a comforting cuppa, whether it’s a tea or coffee (62%) named as the UK’s number one mood booster. In comparison, others turn to music (54%), and others find helping someone else (49%) brings them a bit of happiness.

Having a good chat and enjoying the weather were also found to be significant mood boosters for nearly half of Brits. Whether joyful moments are big or small, such as celebrating a personal milestone or birthday, 89% of the nation agrees that moments of joy can turn a bad day into a good one.

QD is hoping to inspire joy and spread happiness

Not only do Brits seek out little moments of joy, but more than eight in 10 (84%) say being kind to others improves their mental health, while 83% claim they have done something kind for someone else in the last month.

Following the recent poll, which surveyed 2000 adults, QD is launching its ’40 Acts of Joy’ campaign, with TV personality Jake Quickenden, pledging to deliver joy-filled moments to its customers, staff, and communities over the next six months.

TV personality Jake Quickenden, 36, said: “Sometimes it’s the smallest acts of joy that create the biggest impact, whether that be a kind word, a simple gesture or a moment of connection. At QD, they’re pledging to make that difference, one small joy at a time, and I’m excited to be part of the movement.”

QD is hoping to inspire joy and spread happiness as it's revealed 82% of Brits believe joy is contagious, while its brand and marketing manager, Nisha Collins, says: “Our survey demonstrates just how important it is for us to recognise and enjoy the small moments in our lives.

TV personality Jake Quickenden is pledging to deliver joy-filled moments to customers, staff, and communities over the next six months

“QD has committed to bringing value and joy to our customers for 40 years now, and to celebrate our 40th anniversary, we’re delighted to announce our 40 Acts of Joy. Our initiative will continue to bring happiness to our customers, our communities, and hopefully will inspire others to pass it on.”

