One passenger has died and more than 30 others were injured after a flight flying from London to Singapore was hit by severe turbulence.

The Singapore Airlines flight was carrying a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew members when the turbulence hit. The Boeing 777-300ER aircraft was diverted to Bangkok, where it landed at around 3.45pm local time.

The airline said in a statement: “Singapore Airlines flight #SQ321, operating from London (Heathrow) to Singapore on 20 May 2024, encountered severe turbulence en-route. The aircraft diverted to Bangkok and landed at 1545hrs local time on 21 May 2024.

“We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board. Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance, and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed.”

