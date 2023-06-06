The cost of a groceries and household essentials were compared across the UK’s major supermarkets

Aldi has been named the cheapest supermarket in the UK for the twelfth month in a row.

The latest research by consumer watchdog Which? found a basket of items was £18.31 cheaper at Aldi than the most expensive supermarket, Waitrose.

Which? conducts its monthly Cheapest Supermarket by looking at the cost of a basket of items, including groceries and household essentials.

The average basket price at the most expensive supermarket, Waitrose, cost £86.91 whereas at Aldi a basket of items cost £68.60.

A basket of shopping at Aldi was also found to be around £9 cheaper than Tesco and £10.49 cheaper than Morrisons.

Lidl came in at second cheapest with a basket of items costing £70.51, followed by Asda at £76.45, Sainsbury’s at £77.13, Tesco at £77.56, Morrisons at £79.09 and Ocado at £83.90.

It comes after Aldi was named the UK’s cheapest supermarket for 2021 and 2022 by Which?.

The bargain supermarket was also named the cheapest supermarket in the UK in April by Which?, with a basket of 39 items costing £69.99, on average. It beat rival discounter Lidl by 65p.

The same shop at Waitrose was £87.33 on average in the same month, making it £17.34 pricier than Aldi. Of the ‘big four’ supermarkets - which includes Asda, Tesco, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s - Sainsbury’s was found to be the cheapest at £76.85.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “We know it is a difficult time for many and we’re proud to have consistently been the cheapest supermarket in the UK - supporting our customers when it matters the most.”

Which? tracks the prices of up to 200 branded and own-label products every day over the course of a month to work out the average cost per item. The watchdog then adds these averages up to get a trolley total for each retailer.

The items will vary from month to month and might include anything from Andrex toilet paper and Lurpak butter to own-label bread and Heinz baked beans.