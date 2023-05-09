Sainsbury's own-brand butter will become 5% cheaper, while the cost of its pre-sliced loaves will fall by 11%

Shoppers at the UK's second-biggest supermarket chain will soon be in for a pleasant surprise at the checkout, as Sainsbury’s moves to reduce the price of some of its bread and butter lines.

The grocery chain said it was able to cut the cost for consumers, due to commodity prices for wheat and butter starting to fall. has lowered the price of its own-brand 250g salted and unsalted butter by 5% to £1.89. It is also cutting the price of its 800g Soft White Medium, Wholemeal Medium, Wholemeal Thick and Toastie White loaves of bread by 11% to 75p.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rhian Bartlett, food commercial director at Sainsbury’s, said: “We have been battling hard to beat inflation and whenever we are paying less for the products we buy from our suppliers, we will pass those savings on to customers.

Sainsbury’s has cut the price of some of its lines of bread and butter in response to falling commodity prices. (Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

“As we see the commodity prices starting to fall for wheat and butter, we’re able to lower our prices on two of the products people buy most often, bread and butter," he continued: "We are committed to offering our customers the best value possible so they can be confident that they are getting a great deal on their everyday essentials when they shop with us.”

The price cuts come after UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation peaked at 11.1% late last year and food prices continued to soar. UK food price inflation fell marginally from March to April, leading to hopes the worst of supermarket price rises may have passed.

According to data analytics firm Kantar, the rate of food inflation dipped to 17.3% from 17.5% last month. While it means price hikes have softened slightly, they were still rocketing upwards, as energy and supply chain costs were passed on to shoppers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kantar also found that supermarket own-label sales had grown 13.5% against the year, while their cheapest value lines had seen sales soar 46%. Items from such ranges are now appearing in a fifth of all shopping baskets as people seek out cheaper options, the analysts said.

Previous NationalWorld analysis of value range products across the country’s biggest retailers showed stores were putting prices up at a rate well above headline inflation.