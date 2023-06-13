The supermarket hopes it will give customers “more control” over their spending and support families during the cost of living crisis

Asda is freezing the prices of more than 500 products until the end of August, including essential food items like cereal, pasta and tea.

The supermarket said it is rolling out the price lock to give customers “more control” over their spending and “the confidence they can shop the products they love throughout summer.”

The price lock will apply to branded and own-brand items, including cupboard essentials such as cereals, pasta and tea, as well as salads, burgers and ice cream.

It has already come into effect and will continue in stores and online until 31 August.

Kris Comerford, Asda’s chief commercial officer, said: “We’re always looking at ways we can support our customers and communities throughout the year, which is why we’re locking the prices of hundreds of products until the end of August.

“We know that household budgets are tight at the moment, so we want to be able to offer the best value and give customers the confidence they can shop the products they love throughout summer.”

The price lock comes as supermarkets begin to lower prices across a range of items including milk, butter and pasta.

Asda is locking the prices of 500 food essentials for months. (Photo: Getty Images)

Waitrose recently announced it has cut the prices of more than 200 everyday products as part of a £100 million investment as food inflation has started to ease slightly.

Meanwhile Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Lidl and Aldi have lowered the price of milk, Morrisons has halved the price of some bread and cheese products and Tesco has reduced the price of 30 pastas and cooking oil.