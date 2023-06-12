The price reductions are part of the supermarket’s £100m investment plan to lower customer bills

Waitrose has slashed the price of more than 200 staple food items by at least 10% as part of a £100 million investment plan to lower customer bills.

Everyday items including bread and mince have received some of the biggest price reductions.

The price of an 800g Waitrose soft white medium loaf has been cut by 13%, from £1.15 to £1, while a 500g pack of beef mince has been reduced by 11%, from £3.55 to £3.15.

Other price cuts include cupboard staples such as butter, tomato ketchup and caster sugar, as well as cocktail sausages, salads and ice cream for summer barbecues and picnics.

A 450g pack of Waitrose watermelon chunks now costs £3.95, down 21% from £5, and a 150ml bottle of Waitrose Caesar dressing now costs £1.25, down 13% from £1.45.

Charlotte Di Cello, commercial director at Waitrose, said the supermarket is “investing millions” to lower the prices of “everyday food across our aisles so customers benefit every time they shop with us.”

Waitrose slashes price of 200 food items including bread, butter and meat. (Photo: PA)

She said the supermarket has made the price reductions “with absolutely no compromise on the high quality, high welfare, and delicious recipes our customers expect from us.”

Ms Di Cello added: “We’ll still react to any drops in food inflation and pass on savings to our customers as soon as the prices we pay begin to fall, and we’ll continue to pay farmers a fair price for their products too.”

It comes after the supermarket lowered the cost of more than 300 products in its Essential Waitrose range in February.

The costs dropped by an average of 14% and affected products including vegetables, butter, tea and coffee.

Waitrose executive director James Bailey said the move was implemented because the supermarket understands “that getting value for money has never been more important for everyone” and “this means our customers can enjoy greater value in every shop.”

Grocery price inflation fell for the second month in a row in May but Kantar figures have shown that prices are still adding an extra £833 to shopper’s annual bill.

Kantar said prices over the four weeks to 14 May were 17.2% higher than a year ago but down from April’s 17.3%.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said the drop in grocery price inflation “is without doubt welcome news for shoppers” but “it is still incredibly high”.

Sue Davies, Which? Head of Food Policy, said the supermarket “continues to be the most expensive food shop” despite performing “strongly for quality, range of products and store experience.”