While the BRC-NielsenIQ figures showed a big rise in food prices, overall store inflation was kept in check by falling inflation at furniture and fashion shops

Food price inflation continued to soar in April - although the overall rate of store price rises slowed slightly, new research has found.

According to the latest shop price inflation index from trade body the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and data analytics firm NielsenIQ, spring discounting at fashion and furniture retailers meant its headline figure fell to 8.8% in April compared to the same month last year - a 0.1 percentage point drop against the previous month.

But within these statistics, food prices once again posted a double-digit annual increase, with fresh food leading the way. Other recently updated measures of food price inflation have shown similar increases.

The Office for National Statistics Consumer Prices Index (CPI) found food inflation was running at 19.1% in March 2023 - a 45-year high. Meanwhile, a separate analysis by Kantar in the four weeks running up to mid-April found prices were up 17.3% on average - a marginal fall on its figure for March.

‘Ongoing cost pressures’ continue food inflation spike

The latest BRC-NielsenIQ shop price index findings published on Tuesday (2 May), show that overall food inflation soared to 15.7% for the period running between 1 to 7 April.

This 0.7 percentage point increase on the index’s March figure was largely driven by fresh food prices, which increased by 17.8% year-on-year - a new record high figure which was 0.8 percentage points above last month. Inflation on ambient products, like tinned goods and store-cupboard items, increased to 12.9%.

Core inflation ignores ‘volatile’ categories, like food (image: Getty Images)

However, the headline rate of shop price rises sank from 8.9% to 8.8% month-on-month, as non-food stores posted a decline in inflation of 0.4 percentage points to 5.5%. It should be noted that falling inflation does not mean prices are going down, rather that they are increasing less rapidly than before.

Reacting to the latest findings, BRC CEO Helen Dickinson said: “Overall shop price inflation eased slightly in April due to heavy spring discounting in clothing, footwear, and furniture. However, food prices remained elevated given ongoing cost pressures throughout the supply chain.

“The knock-on effect from increased production and packaging costs meant that ready meals became more expensive and coffee prices were also up due to the high cost of coffee beans, as well as key producer nations exporting less. Meanwhile, the price of butter and vegetable oils started to come down as retailers passed on cost savings from further up the supply chain.”

She added that shoppers “should start to see food prices come down in the coming months’’, partly as a result of price reductions at wholesale level feeding through to shelf prices. Ms Dickinson also insisted that “retailers remain committed to helping their customers and keeping prices as low as possible”.

Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business insight at NielsenIQ, said that since the period covered by the latest index “more retailers have used loyalty schemes or money off promotions to help stimulate sales”. But he cautioned that inflation was “yet to peak” and that it was “difficult to second guess the strength of consumer confidence” at present.