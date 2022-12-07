Supermarket Asda recently opened its first express stores in London and the West Midlands

Asda has announced an ambitious expansion plan to create 10,000 jobs over the next four years through its new convenience store business.

The supermarket - the UK’s third largest - wants to open 300 more Asda Express stores by the end of 2026, after it opened its second in Tottenham Hale, north London. The first store opened last month in Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands.

Advertisement

Asda Express staff outside the new store in Sutton Coldfield

The new convenience stores are part of the firm’s growth strategy under the ownership of the billionaire Issa brothers and private equity backers TDR Capital, who took over the supermarket chain early last year. The plan will see the company open convenience shops in areas where there are currently no Asda stores nearby.

Advertisement

It plans to open Asda Express shops next year in Wiltshire, Essex and Surrey as part of the rollout.

The stores will stock around 3,000 products including a range of fresh, chilled and ambient groceries as well as alcohol and products from the Asda premium Extra Special range.

Advertisement

Customers will also be able to buy a range of hot and cold ‘food for now’ options from Asda and partner brands including Leon, the group said. Uber Eats will also be available in some stores, along with a ‘toyou’ parcel collection and return service.

More options for shoppers

Mohsin Issa, Asda’s co-owner, said: “A key part of our growth strategy is to provide customers with more opportunities to shop at Asda closer to where they live or work.

Advertisement

“With more than three quarters of the UK population visiting a convenience store in the last 12 months, the potential for growth in this market is significant.

“Our ambition is to become the convenience destination of choice by providing shoppers great value and a comprehensive and convenient range of products and services under one roof.”

Advertisement