Six million people are in line to receive a £150 cost of living payment from the government from this week.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has confirmed that people who are claiming certain benefits will receive the money to help with rising living costs.

The payment is part of a wider package of support from the government this year to help with the rising cost of living, including a £900 payment for means-tested benefits claimants and a £300 payment for over eight million pensioner households. As such, some of the most vulnerable households could receive up to £1,350 in direct cost of living payments.

Most people will be paid the £150 Disability Cost of Living Payment automatically between Tuesday 20 June and Tuesday 4 July 2023. A small proportion of payments will be made after this date in cases where claimants were still awaiting confirmation of their eligibility or entitlement to disability benefits on 1 April.

Anyone who is eligible to receive the £150 and has not been paid from Wednesday 5 July 2023 will be able to report a missing Disability Cost of Living Payment from this date. The DWP advises people not to get in contact about missing payments before this date as it will be unable to take any action.

To be qualify for the payment, you must be claiming one of the following benefits:

Disability Living Allowance

Personal Independence Payment

Attendance Allowance

Scottish Disability Benefits (Adult Disability Payment and Child Disability Payment)

Armed Forces Independence Payment

Constant Attendance Allowance

War Pension Mobility Supplement

Claimants must have received a payment (or later receive a payment) of one of the above benefits for 1 April 2023 to qualify for the £150 payment.

For those who were awaiting confirmation of their entitlement to disability benefits on 1 April, or who are waiting to be assessed for eligibility to receive disability benefits, it may take longer for the cost of living payment to arrive, but it will still be automatic.

The cash is aimed at helping people with rising costs and recognises the extra funds disabled people in particular often face, such as care and mobility needs.

Minister for Disabled People, Health and Work, Tom Pursglove MP, said previously: “We know the cost of living has gone up for disabled people, which is why we are taking action to reduce the financial pressures they face.

“This £150 Disability Cost of Living Payment is on top of up to £900 that most low-income benefit claimants will also receive, helping ensure the most vulnerable in our society are protected from rising costs during this challenging period.”

Disabled people on low incomes who receive means-tested benefits may previously have been eligible for a £301 payment this spring, and stand to be eligible for a further £300 this autumn and £299 in spring 2024.