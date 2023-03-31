4 . Wages will go up

The new National Living Wage and National Minimum wage come into effect from April. The National Living Wage - for those aged 23 and over - will benefit around two million workers and will see hourly wage rates rise from £9.50 to £10.42 - an increase of 92p. It means a £1,600 pay rise for a full-time worker. The National Minimum Wage, for those 23 and under, will also go up and the hourly rate depends on your age and whether you are an apprentice. Those aged between 21 and 22 will see their pay rise by £1, with rates increasing from £9.18 to £10.18. Workers aged 18 to 20 will get a 66p increase and see hourly rates rise from £6.83 to £7.49, while those under 18 and apprentices will get a 47p hourly increase, from £4.81 to £5.28.