Every month, millions of people can win up to £1 million tax-free by investing in government debt

Millions of people across the UK are set to find out whether they are Premium Bonds winners for April 2023.

NS&I, the UK’s publicly owned savings bank, runs the random draw every month. All bondholders are entered, whether they hold the minimum amount of bonds (£25) or the maximum (£50,000).

An average of two people become millionaires each month, with around 2,000 others likely to receive thousands of pounds in prize money. This prize money comes from the interest the government pays out on the bonds, which are essentially parcels of money that you’re lending to the government.

The scheme was announced in the 1956 Spring Budget by future Conservative Prime Minister Harold Macmillan, before being launched in June 1957. In the 65 years that have passed since then, £25.1 billion has been paid out to winners.

So, when will April’s Premium Bonds prize winners be announced - and how does NS&I work out who will receive what? Here’s everything you need to know.

How are Premium Bonds prize winners chosen?

NS&I selects Premium Bonds winners by using a super computer called ERNIE (Electronic Random Number Indicator Equipment).

It gives every bond number a separate and equal chance of winning, with odds in the region of 24,000 to one. The overall prize pot, which currently sits at almost £331 million, is then distributed between more than 5 million bond holders.

People can check whether they have won Premium Bonds prizes through the Checker app or online (image: NS&I)

This money is split into higher, medium and lower value tiers, with 80% of the money falling in the latter category, and 10% each spread between the more lucrative tiers. Typically, two people become millionaires, 62 people receive £100,000 and 125 people win £50,000. A further 248 people can win £25,000, with 622 in the running for £10,000 and 1,243 bondholders set to get £5,000. The lowest winnings tier is £25, with more than 2.1 million people likely to receive it.

As people invest more, while their chances of winning don’t go up, there is more cash for the prize pot. It means everyone has a greater chance of winning something. You can only win money once every month.

When are Premium Bonds prizes announced?

The Premium Bonds prize draw takes place at the start of every month, with the winners finding out what they have won on the following day. If you have bagged the £1 million tax-free prize, you will be visited in person by NS&I’s ‘Agents Million’ on results day.

The schedule for the draw and prize announcement changes if the month in question begins with a weekend or a bank holiday. In this instance, the prize draw will be pushed back into the working week, whenever that falls.

For April 2023, it means the Premium Bonds prize draw will be taking place on Monday 3 April, with winners set to be informed on Tuesday 4 April.

How can I see if I’m a Premium Bonds prize winner?

In the past, there used to be an agonising wait for the post to arrive. But, thanks to the internet, you will find out if you’ve won money immediately on Premium Bonds results day. There are three ways you can find out whether you are a winner. These are:

Visiting NS&I’s online prize checker from 12.01am on results day (you will need your ‘holder’s number’, which can be found on your bond record or on the NS&I website)

Downloading the free NS&I app for iOS or Android

Asking your Amazon Alexa (which can tell you whether you have won in any of the last six prize draws).