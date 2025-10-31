A total of 75 migrants who crossed the English Channel by small boat have been returned to France so far under the Government’s “one in, one out” deal, and 51 people have arrived in the UK under the scheme.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Home Office confirmed a flight removed 20 people back to the continent on Thursday, and another 13 were returned last Wednesday.

Some 51 migrants have also arrived in the UK after being approved through the legal route following security checks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pilot scheme was agreed as a way to deter migrants from coming to the UK in small boats across the English Channel.

But it comes as an Iranian man re-entered the UK by small boat for a second time on October 18, a month after he was returned to France.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has insisted his approach to stopping small boats is on course, but Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has said the man’s return to the country shows the Government is “in total chaos”.

It is understood the man claims to be a victim of modern slavery, while the Home Office is working to deport him again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Home Office spokesperson said: “For many years, illegal migrants entered our country with no consequence.

“These returns send a warning to those considering entering this country illegally: if you come here by small boat, you can be sent back.

“We are scaling up these removals to France and will do whatever it takes to secure our borders.”

The “one in, one out” returns deal struck between Sir Keir and French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this year, which came into force in August, is aimed at creating a disincentive for the dangerous Channel crossing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The treaty means people who arrive in the UK by small boat can be detained and returned to France, in exchange for an equivalent number of people who apply through a safe and legal route.

Some 36,954 people have made the journey to the UK so far this year, more than the 36,818 arrivals recorded in the whole of 2024.