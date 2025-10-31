Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, will move from Royal Lodge to the Sandringham estate.

On May 15, 2022, the Instagram account for the Sandringham estate posted a black and white photograph of the late Queen Elizabeth II as a child with Princess Margaret riding behind her parents, George VI and her mother Queen Elizabeth. The caption for the photograph reads: “Sandringham is the much loved Country Retreat of Her Majesty The Queen and members of the Royal Family.

“Seen here in August 1943, Her Majesty The Queen is bicycling with her father, George VI and Princess Margaret following behind her mother Queen Elizabeth, driving a horse-drawn carriage with the groom Mr French as they make a tour of the Estate.

“The Royal Family spent most of the Second World War in London and Windsor but here we see them enjoying being in the Norfolk countryside away from the troubles of war.

"More objects and photographs relating to The Queen's love of Sandringham, animals, horses and the great outdoors can be seen in this year's special exhibition in the Ballroom at Sandringham to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee."

“More objects and photographs relating to The Queen’s love of Sandringham, animals, horses and the great outdoors can be seen in this year's special exhibition in the Ballroom at Sandringham to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.”

Following the decision to strip Prince Andrew of his titles, he is now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, the former Prince is set to move from Royal Lodge to Sandringham. Sandringham is located in the parish of Sandringham, Norfolk.

Buckingham Palace released a statement regarding Prince Andrew on Thursday October 30 which read: “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.

“Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence.

“Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.

“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

According to the website for Sandringham, it has long been a place loved by the royal family. “King George V, wrote, “Dear old Sandringham, the place I love better than anywhere else in the world,” and his grandson, King George VI, wrote “I have always been happy here and I love the place.”

When Prince Philip retired from duties, he spent a lot of time residing at five-bedroom Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate. In September 2020, Richard Kay of the Daily Mail, wrote: “It is certainly true that Wood Farm is the one royal home where the Queen feels she can escape from the pressures of monarchy and being under the spotlight.

There are far fewer of the rituals that govern her life: Philip has seen to that. The staff, for example, do not always have to wear royal livery — and it is the one residence where the Queen is likely to be seen in the kitchen.”

The Times has reported that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor might move to Park House on the Sandringham estate which was where Princess Diana was born. According to The Times, “The Palace has declined to rule out the possibility that York Cottage could be a potential new home for Andrew. The cottage has previously been used as holiday accommodation, the estate office and accommodation for estate employees.”