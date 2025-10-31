Prince Andrew has been stripped of his titles and will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buckingham Palace released a statement regarding Prince Andrew on Thursday October 30 which read: “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.

“Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.

“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

As Prince Andrew becomes Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, what will happen to Fergie, where will she live? Photo: AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Two weeks ago, Prince Andrew gave a statement which read: “In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie keep their titles?

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will retain their titles.

Where is Prince Andrew going to live?

Prince Andrew is set to live on a property on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Where will Sarah Ferguson live?

It is understood that Sarah Ferguson will move out of Royal Lodge and will need to make her own living arrangements. At the beginning of October, The Telegraph reported that the then “Duchess of York has sold her Belgravia townhouse at a loss of £400,000.”

According to The Telegraph, “Land Registry transfer documents have now shown she sold the property for £3.85m, 10 per cent less than what she paid for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was previously revealed in deeds that she paid £4.25m outright for the house in June 2022, as an investment for her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, without need of a mortgage.”

Whilst Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten Windsor are set to move out of Royal Lodge in Windsor, another royal move is imminent. Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are expected to move to Forest Lodge on the Windsor Estate by Bonfire Night.