Prince and Princess of Wales latest news: What has Kensington Palace said about ‘grossly intrusive’ pictures?
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are currently set to move to their new home Forest Lodge and will hopefully be in by Bonfire night. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are due to return to school next week after enjoying half-term.
Whilst the royal family prepare for their move, Kensington Palace has issued a statement about ‘grossly intrusive’ pictures that were taken whilst they were on holiday in the Alps in April The statement reads: "Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales, have been successful in legal proceedings brought in France against the owner of Paris Match, which published a grossly intrusive article and long-lens paparazzi photographs of their private family holiday in the Alps in April.
"The ruling affirms that, notwithstanding their public duties as members of the Royal Family, Their Royal Highnesses and their children are entitled to respect for their private lives and family time, without unlawful interference and intrusion.
"The Prince and Princess of Wales are committed to protecting their private family time and ensuring that their children can grow up without undue scrutiny and interference. They will not hesitate to take such action as is necessary to enforce those boundaries."
Hello! Magazine reported that “A French Court has ruled there was an infringement of the family's privacy. It has instructed the publication to publish a judicial notice acknowledging the breach, with a penalty of €10,000 per issue until compliance and has ordered Paris Match to pay for Prince William and Kate's legal costs in France. The couple were represented in France by Alain Toucas-Massillon, appointed through their UK lawyers, Mishcon de Reya.”
In 2017, the Prince and Princess of Wales were awarded 100,000 euros (£92,000) in damages after a French magazine printed topless pictures of the then Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.
Kensington Palace said at the time that "This incident was a serious breach of privacy, and their Royal Highnesses felt it essential to pursue all legal remedies.
"They wished to make the point strongly that this kind of unjustified intrusion should not happen."