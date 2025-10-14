In August 2025, it was revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales along with their family would be moving from Adelaide Cottage to Forest Lodge.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and her husband Prince William, along with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are looking forward to a new start as they are set to move into their new home Forest Lodge, located in Windsor Great Park. In August of this year, The Sun reported that “Insiders say they are hoping for a ‘fresh start’ after a difficult time at Adelaide Cottage, during which Queen Elizabeth II and Kate and Charles were diagnosed with cancer.”

Forest Lodge’s original name was Holly Grove and it was the official residence of the Deputy Ranger of Windsor Great Park until 19937, it had been purchased by the Crown Estate in 1829. It was renamed Forest Lodge by Sir John Aird, the Equerry of King Edward VIII in 1937 when he rented the home.

In 2022, the Prince and Princess of Wales, the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge moved from Kensington Palace to four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Estate. It was also announced that the children would be starting at Lambrook School, a private co-educational preparatory school near Ascot in Berkshire. Lambrook School educates children up to Year 8.

Prince George will be completing Year 8 in the summer of 2026 and there have been suggestions that he may follow in his mother’s footsteps and attend Marlborough College, however at this stage, it is likely he may attend Eton College like his father, Prince William, and uncle, Prince Harry.

It was initially thought that the Prince and Princess of Wales and their family would be moving from Adelaide Cottage to Forest Lodge by Christmas of this year. The Sun reported that “Kate has already been spotted picking new furniture to kit out the new abode, including a 24-seater table.”

However, it now looks that the family may be able to move in sooner than expected. A source told the Daily Mail that “It is hoped they will be in the new home in time for Bonfire Night” and added "That will make a fun start for the children.”

Prince William revealed to Eugene Levy in The Reluctant Traveler that “2024 was the hardest year that has ever happened.” In a video message released on March 22, 2024, the Princess of Wales shared the news that she was undergoing treatment for cancer.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, revealed that it had been a “huge shock” and when she underwent abdominal surgery, it was not known that there was any cancer. The Princess of Wales then said: “However tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

In January 2025, Catherine, Princess of Wales, revealed that she was in remission from cancer and in a message on social media, said: “As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am, however, looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead.” She signed off the post with her initial C.

Forest Lodge is reportedly surrounded by nature in Windsor Great Park, and over the years, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has spoken extensively about the importance of nature and is believed to be a fan of forest bathing.

Forest Bathing or shinrin-yoku’ ‘simply means the practice of slowing down and immersing yourself in the forest atmosphere.’ Ahead of unveiling her ‘Back to Nature’ garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019, the then Duchess of Cambridge said: “In recent years I have focused much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life. I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults.”

In the summer, Catherine, Princess of Wales shared a video, with the caption: “MOTHER NATURE: SUMMER Our lives flourish when we cherish the bonds of love and friendship. It has never been more important to appreciate the value of one another, and of Mother Nature. Here’s to Summer. C.”