Prince George has a birthday coming up and and he is expected to spend the day with his family.

Prince George will be celebrating birthday very soon and is expected to spend the day privately with his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis enjoy a close relationship with their grandparents, Carole and Michael Middleton, so it is likely that the celebrations will involve them too.

When Cattherine, Princess of Wales released a video to announce the completion of her chemotherapy treatment, the video which was filmed at the Prince and Princess of Wales’s home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, featured Carole and Michael Middleton. The couple are seen ready to join in a card game with the family.

Carole Middleton was by her daughter, Catherine, Princess of Wales’s side every step of the way during her cancer treatment and also provided invaluable support to her son-in-law, Prince William, the pair are reportedly very close.

Prince George and Prince Louis at Trooping The Colour 2025. Photo: Getty Images

In May 2024, the Prince of Wales reportedly enjoyed a ‘secret trip to the pub’ with Carole Middleton. The Daily Mail reported at the time that “While many men prefer a night out with their mates at the weekend, Prince William was spotted at a Norfolk pub on Saturday- with his mother-in-law.”

Last year, the Prince and Princess of Wales released a black and white photograph of Prince George, taken by his mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales, in honour of his 11th birthday. The caption read: “Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!

“📸 The Princess of Wales, 2024.”

In response to the birthday tribute, one fan wrote: “Happy 11th Birthday Prince George hope you have great celebrations and you get spoiled from me and mine From Sunderland 💙💙💙xx,” whilst another wrote: “A very happy birthday to you. Prince George. You look amazing 😍😍😍😍.”

Where does Prince George currently go to school?

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all attend Lambrook School, an independent prep school in Berkshire.

When will Prince George leave Lambrook School?

Prince George will leave Lambrook School in summer 2026 (the end of Year Eight)

How old is Prince George?

Prince George is 11, but will be turning 12 on July 22.

Where will Prince George go to school, will he attend Eton College?

There has been no announcement as yet when it comes to Prince George’s next step in his education. In January 2025, it was reported that he could follow in his mother Catherine, Princess of Wales’s footsteps and attend Marlborough College. However, it is believed that the Princess also visited two schools in north London, University College School, (UCS) in Hampstead, and Highgate School.

In July 2024, it was also reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales might be considering St Edward’s School which prioritises ‘children’s happiness.’ Alumni include Oppenheimer star Florence Pugh.

The latest report is that Prince George now might follow in his father’s footsteps and attend Eton College. The Mail On Sunday reported that “Now I hear the Royal couple have at long last agreed on their choice, with a well-placed source telling me 'all roads lead to Eton'.

The article goes on to say that “But now insiders tell me there is a 'smugness' emanating from Eton about a forthcoming announcement. 'It was like, 'I know something and the people at Eton know something, but I'm not going to tell you'. That was after William and Kate visited Eton,' says my source.”