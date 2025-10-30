Prince Andrew is leaving his Royal Lodge home and The King has moved to strip him of his remaining titles as the Jeffrey Epstein paedophile scandal continues to plague the embattled Duke of York.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buckingham Palace has confirmed Prince Andrew has agreed to move from his Windsor home to Sandringham - and lose his royal title - amid the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein controversy, which has escalated in recent weeks after the posthumous memoir of Virginia Guiffre, who claimed she was sexually assaulted by Andrew - claims he has strenuously denied.

In a statement, the Palace said: “Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement went on: “Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

It is understood that although the King initiated the process of formally removing his titles and honours, Andrew did not object to it. The Prince of Wales is also understood to be supportive of the King’s decision, as is the wider royal family.

King Charles III has initiated a "formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew", who will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor | Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

The decision came after a week which saw further revelations from Guiffre’s memoir - published after she took her own life earlier this year - including claims she had sex with Andrew three times, including while aged just 17. The King also faced heckles from a protester during a royal event.

The book alleges then-teenager Guiffre was forced to have sex with Andrew at convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell’s home in London, at Epstein’s address in Manhattan, and once on the disgraced financier’s private island, Little St James.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew is also accused of taking part in an orgy with “underage” girls, as well as Ms Giuffre, during the alleged incident on Little St James. He vehemently denies all allegations made against him.

What is happening to Sarah Ferguson?

Formal notice was given to surrender the lease at the Royal Lodge on Thursday and it is understood Andrew’s move to Sandringham will take place “as soon as practicable”.

It is understood the King will also make “appropriate private provision” for his brother as he moves out of his home, while his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, will also move out of the Royal Lodge and sort her own living arrangements.