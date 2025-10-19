Emily Maitlis has said Prince Andrew ‘lied’ to her after emails emerge showing he had contact with paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein after he said he had cut contact - here’s how to watch that explosive Newsnight interview.

Emily Maitlis - the interviewer during Prince Andrew's disastrous 2019 Newsnight appearance - has spoken of how she believes the royal "lied" to her. The broadcaster said she rewatched the face-to-face BBC discussion after reading fresh revelations about the Prince's contact with disgraced paedophile billionaire, Jeffrey Epstein.

During the 2019 interview, Prince Andrew said that while he did not regret his friendship with Epstein, the convicted sex offender who died in prison awaiting trial that same year, he cut all ties with the financier in December 2010.

However, in recent days, emails have come to light from 2011 in which Andrew tells Epstein "we are in this together". The prince continues to deny his involvement in the Epstein scandal. He settled a civil claim of sexual assault with Epstein-linked Virginia Giuffre in 2022.

And on Friday, Andrew announced he would relinquish his remaining royal titles, including Duke of York, along with public duties, amid renewed scrutiny of his ties to Epstein and an alleged Chinese spy. The emails also prompted Maitlis, who has since left the BBC, to rewatch her interview with the disgraced royal for the first time in six years.

She told the Observer: "The email that emerged last week categorically showed that what he said [about his last contact being December 2010] was untrue. I have become more alive to all the inconsistencies. It makes you rewatch, revisit everything again. I think we know now that [Prince Andrew] lied to me about his contact with Epstein."

Andrew’s announcement about the titles - and a repeat of his denials over the scandal - came just days before the release of Ms Giuffre’s memoir, in which she claims the pair met through Epstein and his associate, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence in the US for sex trafficking.

In the 2019 interview, the former duke claimed he had “no recollection” of meeting Ms Giuffre and denied having sex with her in March 2001, saying he was at Pizza Express with his daughter Beatrice on the day in question. Ms Giuffre has alleged she was forced to have sex with Andrew on three occasions, including when she was 17, after being trafficked by Epstein.

Maitlis said: "I think we know 1% of the Epstein files. Britain is fixated on the Prince and his titles. We might be talking about 1,000 victims and 30 to 50 paedophiles."

The prince stepped down from public life in 2019 following the interview. He was later stripped of his military patronages by the late Queen and stopped using his HRH title. In his statement on Friday, Andrew said: "As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”

How to watch Prince Andrew Newsnight with Emily Maitlis

The interview that signalled the beginning of the end of Prince Andrew's role in the royal family was broadcast on the BBC's flagship news programme, Newsnight, in 2019.

In it, the prince denied accusations he sexually assaulted a teenager in the US, part of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, but said he did not regret his friendship with the disgraced billionaire. However, it led to him giving up an active role with the royals - and now to give up his titles, including as Duke of York.

The interview is available to watch on BBC iPlayer, and on the BBC's YouTube channel.

A dramatisation of the background to the interview, A Very Royal Scandal - starring Ruth Wilson and Maitlis and Michael Sheen as Prince Andrew - was released by Amazon Prime in September 2024 and is available to watch on streaming service, Prime Video.