A bombshell new biography based on the Duke of York has claimed that the prince lost his virginity when he was just 11 years old.

Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, written by Andrew Lownie, details that Prince Andrew had multiple sexual encounters before the age of 13, beginning at the young age of 8 and resulting in him losing his virginity at 11 years old. These experiences reportedly proved to be a formative moment for the then-young royal, who “realised that he was obsessed with women”.

The royal biographer said in the new book: “According to a source close to Andrew, he had his first sexual experience aged eight and lost his virginity at 11...”

Lownie quotes a source in his new book who said: “He admitted that his second sexual experience came before he turned 12 and when he was 13 he had already slept with more than half-a-dozen girls. I believe this might be the root of Andrew's problems.”

The book has also claimed that the prince had slept with up to 3,000 women and conducted multiples affairs during his first year of marriage to ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. One story about Prince Andrew’s sex life claims that more than 40 women were brought back to his hotel room during a stay in Bangkok, with hotel staff left “amazed” by the amount of women passing through his hotel room.

A source close to the prince told The Telegraph that while he had never been explicit in detailing his sexual experience, he had previously “alluded to sexual experiences at what most of us would consider as too young an age, poor chap”.

They added: “The Duke’s personal story is far more complex than people realise or have ever been prepared to properly consider.”

Lownie also told the newspaper: “It does perhaps explain some of the behaviour later on. I think he [Andrew], in some ways, has been a victim. It does make him much more sympathetic, in a way.”

The Duke of York’s team has not commented on the claims, nor has Buckingham Palace, which no longer officially represents the Prince.

Lownie has also commented on the Prince’s highly-publicised link to financier and child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Duke found himself at the centre of controversy after a photograph of him with Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s alleged trafficking victims, was uncovered. Giuffre accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault, which allegedly occurred when she was still 17 years old, prompting questions surrounding his former friendship with Epstein and knowledge of illegal activity.

The Duke denied all claims and an out-of-court settlement was reached in 2022. Giuffre died by suicide earlier this year. An FBI investigation into the claims was dropped in July, with no claims ever proven.

Commenting on the controversy, Lownie has said that he believes Epstein was blackmailing the “over-sexed” Duke, who was lured into a “honey trap”. The author told Daily Mail’s Palace Confidential podcast: “Jeffrey Epstein provided women and course then used it to blackmail people and Andrew, I'm afraid, fell into that honey trap, not just with Epstein but many other people as well. He's so stupid he doesn't realise how stupid he is.”