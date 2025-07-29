King Charles’s niece Princess Beatrice, husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and children cheered on the Lionesses at their victory parade.

Amongst the thousands watching the England women’s football team’s victory parade was a surprise royal spectator, none other than King Charles’s niece, Princess Beatrice, her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and their children, Sienna, Athena and Edo’s son Christopher (known as Wolfie) from a previous relationship with architect Dara Huang.

Whilst the lionesses were celebrating their victory, Afrobeat star Burna Boy took to the stage, which delighted the lionesses and in particular manager Sarina Wiegman who is a huge fan of the star.

Heather Small also performed on stage and sang ‘Proud.’ When the players made their way to the stage, Leah Williamson, the captain said, "I've been crying all the way down The Mall."

Leah also said: "This is a special one for us. We came together. Nasty things to deal with and still we rise.”

Princess Beatrice amongst the crowds watching the England women’s football team’s victory parade,. Britain's Princess Beatrice of York (C) her husband Edoardo (CL) and children Sienna, Athena and Christopher joins fans lining the Mall waiting to greet the bus carrying the England women's national football team during the homecoming victory parade near Buckingham Palace in London on July 29, 2025 to celebrate the team winning Euro 2025 Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Sarina Wiegman said: "The bonding in this team in this tournament, everyone was ready to step up and support each other. It was amazing to be part of."

Following the Lionesses victory, there has been speculation that Sarina Wiegman might be given a Damehood following her success. Fans have been quick to share their thoughts on this on X and one wrote: “Yes 100% she has transformed the lionesses,” whilst another said: “Well Southgate got a something and England never won anything!”

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary and Edoardo took to Instagram to pay tribute to his wife. He wrote: “Happy 5th Anniversary to my incredible partner, the most beautiful and amazing wife. I cherish every moment we’ve spent together and am deeply grateful for our journey. Here’s to countless more years filled with laughter and tons of love!”

In January 2025 Buckingham Palace annouced that Princess Beatrice had given birth to her second daughter, Athena. She was born several weeks prematurely and weighed 4lb 5oz.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took to social media and wrote: "She is tiny and absolutely perfect" and the family was "completely besotted with her,” whilst Princess Beatrice’s mother Sarah Ferguson said: "She is already so adored and I'm incredibly blessed to be a granny once again. So proud of Edo, Beatrice and the rest of my little 5-a-side team..”