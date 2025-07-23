The Prince and Princess of Wales have recently celebrated Prince George’s 12th birthday.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prince George turned 12 on July 22 and the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a photograph, video and birthday tribute on Instagram. The photograph was taken by Josh Shinner and the tribute read: Happy 12th Birthday to Prince George! 🎂📸 @joshshinner A video was also shared of Prince George and his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and the caption read: “12 today! 🎉.”

Following the posting of the video, many fans shared their thoughts on it and one wrote: “It feels like just yesterday we watched his parents show him to the world for the first time and somehow he’s already a handsome young man! Time flies! Happiest of birthdays to the future King! 🥳🎉❤️, “ whilst another said: “Princess Catherine and Prince William must sure be proud Royal parents!!!❤️❤️ Your Children are adorable. Please let them continue to grow in Love. Happy Birthday Prince George,he looks so handsome 🎁🎁❤️🤗🎉.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst Prince William has been celebrating Prince George’s birthday, his brother, Prince Harry, and sister-in-law Meghan Markle are reportedly having to deal with their Netflix deal allegedly coming to an end.

Rosie Roche Cause of Death: Prince William and Prince Harry’s cousin who was found dead at her home, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (left) and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, on what would have been her 60th birthday on July 1, 2021 in London, England. Today would have been the 60th birthday of Princess Diana, who died in 1997. At a ceremony here today, her sons Prince William and Prince Harry, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex respectively, will unveil a statue in her memory. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Although Prince William and Prince Harry continue to have a fractious relationship, both have recently lost their cousin Rosie Roche, who was found dead at her home in Wiltshire, she was 20 at the time. Rosie Roche is the granddaughter of Princess Diana’s uncle.

Rosie Roche was studying English Literature Durham University at the time of her death and according to The Sun, she was found by her mother and sister and a firearm was discovered close to her body. She had been packing at the time as she was going on a trip with some friends.

The Sun has now reported that Rosie Roche’s cause of death has been revealed and said: “Opening an inquest at Wiltshire and Swindon coroner’s court, area coroner Grant Davies confirmed that a post-mortem had been carried out. Revealing the cause of death, Mr Davies said that Rosie had died from a gunshot wound to her head.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Kingston, who was the son-in-law of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, died on February 25, 2024, and a gun was found near his body in an outbuilding at his parents’ home. An inquest heard that he died from a “traumatic head wound”

Thomas Kingston married Lady Gabriella Windsor in 2019. In December 2024, she spoke about the ‘side effects’ of antidepressants after her husband took his own life. Katy Skerrett, senior coroner for Gloucestershire read out a statement on behalf of Lady Gabriella, which read: "[Work] was certainly a challenge for him over the years but I highly doubt it would have led him to take his own life, and it seemed much improved.

"If anything had been troubling him, I'm positive that he would have shared that he was struggling severely.

"The fact that he took his life at the home of his beloved parents suggests the decision was the result of a sudden impulse."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement went on to say that "The lack of any evidence of inclination, it seems highly likely to me that he had an adverse reaction to the pills that led him to take his life.

"I believe anyone taking pills such as these need to be made more aware of the side effects to prevent any future deaths.

"If this could happen to Tom, this could happen to anyone."