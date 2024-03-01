Alaia Baldwin Aronow: Hailey Bieber's sister arrested after allegedly assaulting staff with used tampon
Hailey Beiber's sister, Alaia Baldwin Aronow, was arrested in Georgia earlier this week, following an alleged bar brawl which involved used tampons being hurled. According to gossip site TMZ, the influencer was arrested on Saturday night in Savannah after the owner of the bar, Club Elan, phoned the police to report an 'unruly patron' who was allegedly attacking his staff and refusing to leave the premises.
The 31-year-old allegedly started acting aggressively and combatively after being told she couldn't use the employees-only bathroom and had to use the public restroom, according to the police report that TMZ was able to obtain. She is also accused of assaulting three staff members.
A security guard also claimed she pulled his hair when he attempted to wrangle her and another guard alleged she kicked him in the groin when he tried doing the same. Meanwhile, a female bartender told the police she went into the employee bathroom to 'show some discretion' for Alaia, who then said she needed a minute to 'throw up and change her tampon'. She added she waited for a while before checking on Alaia again, only for Alaia to throw a tampon at her.
Finally, after some time, the security personnel managed to find her and escort her out of the building. According to the responding officer, when questioned about the incident, Alaia asserted that she acted in self-defence and that the situation was 'blown out of proportion'.
However, she was ultimately apprehended and faced multiple charges including simple assault, simple battery, battery, and trespassing. She also had a mugshot taken at the jail.
