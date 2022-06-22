Alice Birchall was a guardian to her younger sister after they lost their parents

The devastated family of a young woman, 22, killed in a car crash said she was the “most caring” guardian who was “loved by an army of people” in a heartbreaking tribute.

Alice Birchall died after her car crashed with an Audi on Manston Lane in Leeds, West Yorkshire, shortly before 9pm on Saturday (18 June).

The man, 34, who was driving the Audi, and a girl, 8, who was also in the car, both suffered serious injuries and remain in hospital, police said.

Sadly, paramedics were unable to save Alice and she later died in hospital.

Loved ones revealed it was the second tragedy to hit the family after Alice and her younger sister Amy lost both of their parents at a young age.

Alice “matured quickly” and assumed the role of guardian of her little sister, her family said.

The 22-year-old had just secured her dream job working in fine jewellery but tragically died just two weeks before she was due to start.

‘Her life was finally coming together’

In a touching tribute, Alice’s family said she was the” happiest she had ever been” and “had her whole life in front of her”.

In a statement released by police, they said: "Alice was the most caring and considerate young woman you would ever wish to meet.

"The passing of both her mum and dad at a young age meant that Alice matured quickly and became a guardian to her younger sister Amy.

"She protected Amy with her whole heart and cared for her so very well.

“Alice is loved by more than an army of people.

"Alice’s life was finally coming together, she had graduated from university with a history degree and she had just secured her dream job working in fine jewellery, which she was due to start in two weeks’ time."

Alice’s family said she was “the most caring and considerate young woman” (Photo: West Yorkshire Police / SWNS)

They added: “Alice was the happiest she had ever been with her whole future in front of her.

“This incident has left Amy devastated at the loss of her guardian but more importantly her best friend.

"The whole family is in shock and have no words that could truly understand the cruelty of the situation. Alice deserved so much better than what happened.

Appeal for witnesses

West Yorkshire Police said Alice was driving a grey Nissan Juke and the other car involved was a grey Audi RS Q3.

The force is investigating the incident and its major collision enquiry team is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone with vehicle dashcam, home CCTV or doorbell camera footage showing the grey Audi RS Q3 before the crash on the route along Whitkirk Lane, Austhorpe Lane and Manston Lane.

The car was heading in the direction of William Parkin Way and The Springs retail park between around 8.35pm and the time of the collision.