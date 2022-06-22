Footage of the incident shows smoke billowing from the runway and passengers running in terror

A plane has caught fire after it crash-landed at Miami International Airport when its landing gear failed.

The Red Air flight, which was coming in from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, was carrying 126 passengers at the time.

Video footage shows the plane skidding along the tarmac and hitting a communications tower before coming to a stop in the grass.

Passengers have shared their experiences on social media and can be seen running to safety from the plane’s wing, which is ablaze.

Three people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries as a result of the accident.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Miami plane crash.

What caused the Miami plane crash?

A plane has crashed in Miami and caught fire with 124 passengers on board (Pic: PTZ TV)

The plane had departed from Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic and was due to land at Miami International Airport for 5:30pm, local time.

Disaster struck when the pilot was forced to crash land the plane after its landing gear failed.

On Twitter, airport officials have speculated that the front of the landing gear collapsed in the plane’s nose, which led to the fire.

The plane in question was a McDonnell Douglas MD-82.

Video footage of the aftermath shows thick smoke billowing from the left wing of the plane.

Passengers who are fleeing can be heard screaming as they run from the wreckage.

Firefighters were quick to the scene and put out the flames with flame-retardant foam.

Have there been any injuries?

So far three people have been taken to hospital as a result of their injuries.

These are not thought to be life-threatening and are being treated as minor.

What have witnesses said?

Passengers have spoken of their terror, with videos of them screaming as they disembark the aircraft whilst it is still on fire going viral on social media.

Paola Garcia told CBS Miami : “I thought I was going to die, actually.

“There was an old man next to me and I was hugging him. It was horrible.

"We were bumping from side to side and all the windows like break and then everything’s fine. Then the people start running and running and I like jump and start running because there was fire and all that."

What have officials said?

Airport officials seem to know what was behind the accident.

Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava has since travelled to the scene and took to Twitter to confirm the cause of the crash.

She tweeted: “A plane arriving at @iflyMIA from Santo Domingo, DR caught on fire following a landing gear malfunction.

“I have just arrived on the scene and am being briefed by @MiamiDadeFire.

“Three passengers were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.”

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed on Twitter that they would be sending a team to investigate the cause of the fire.

Whilst, the Federal Aviation Administration took to Twitter to confirm the incident was a “runway excursion.”

They have confirmed in a post on Twitter that they will be sending experts to investigate the scene.