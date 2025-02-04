American Woman refuses to leave Pakistan after marrying 19 year old she met online - Everything you need to know about the viral sensation

A 31-year-old American woman, has become an unexpected viral figure in Pakistan after traveling from New York to marry 19-year-old Mohammad Rashid, whom she met on Facebook. But when the relationship collapsed, Onijah Robinson refused to leave- despite being on a 15-day visa that expired in October- and has since turned herself into a public figure, holding press conferences, demanding money and even landing advertisement deals.

Robinson, who is already married with children in the US, has insisted that she will stay in Pakistan, despite her family in America desperately trying to bring her back. When asked where she is from, she simply declared, "I'm from here now."

She also seems disgusted by being referred to as an American. At a press conference alongside charity organisation head, Ramzan Chhipa, in Karachi, Chhipa referred to Robinson as his ‘American sister’. Robinson quickly interrupted, stating: “Listen, I’m from Pakistan.” She then urged the people to respect the law and God.

Her own children have since spoken out, revealing that she struggles with bipolar disorder, raising concerns over her mental health. Meanwhile, her ex-fiancé, Rashid, has remained mostly silent. Despite reports that the couple never officially married, Robinson says they had an online Muslim wedding, which is why she continues to call Rashid her husband.

However, his family did not accept her when she arrived in Pakistan due to the age gap and her children at home. She had also heavily edited the pictures of herself online that initially attracted Rashid. The disapproval from his family and his own concerns about Robinson’s mental state meant that Rashid quickly ended the relationship.

American woman refuses to leave Pakistan, Credit: @Murtaza Ali Shah on TikTok | American woman refuses to leave Pakistan, Credit: @Murtaza Ali Shah on TikTok

When Rashid broke things off, Robinson allegedly began camping outside his home, refusing to leave. But rather than returning to the US, she has now taken a different approach- holding press conferences, demanding money and making political-style statements. She is now calling for $500,000, saying she needs the funds to "reconstruct Pakistan the right way," by building houses, hotels and providing food to those in need. She is refusing to leave until the plans she has decreed have been implemented in the country.

Robinson’s bizarre story has propelled her to mainstream fame in Pakistan, where she is constantly featured on major news channels. What started as a personal dispute has turned her into a household name with media outlets covering her every move. Since gaining attention, she has fully embraced her newfound celebrity status. Robinson has started appearing in advertisements, including one for Pakistani tea and is frequently interviewed as if she were a public figure.

Videos of her wearing bright pink lipstick and making bold statements have gone viral in the Pakistani media. Her face is now all over television and social media, with many both fascinated and confused by her ongoing presence in the country. Despite their puzzlement, local government officials have been welcoming of Robinson, allowing her to continue her conferences. One local woman even referred to her as "the daughter-in-law of our area," despite her ex-fiancé wanting nothing to do with her.

Robinson has repeatedly claimed that she is Muslim, saying: "It’s private. I’m Muslim, and it’s against my religion to tell you all my business." However, people who knew her before arriving in Pakistan insist that she was not Muslim before meeting Rashid. Despite her visa expiring months ago, Robinson remains in Pakistan, continuing to make headlines.

While her family in the US is trying to bring her home, she insists she is staying and is now focused on her public image in Pakistan. She recently made another shocking claim, saying: "We are moving to Dubai very soon. We are going to have our baby in Dubai." Whether this will actually happen or if she will eventually be forced to return to the US remains unclear.

For now, Robinson continues to embrace her celebrity status, turning what began as a failed online romance into a bizarre international spectacle.