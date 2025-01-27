Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alcohol is returning to the terraces in the UK in new trial - these are the football stadiums involved.

A historic change is on the horizon for English football fans as a new pilot program will allow supporters to consume alcohol in the stands during matches. The trial will see alcohol reintroduced to terraces in four large UK stadiums - Bristol, Birmingham city, Newcastle and Southampton.

Currently, the Sporting Events (Control of Alcohol) Act 1985 prohibits alcohol consumption within sight of the pitch at matches in the top five tiers of the English men’s game. This legislation was introduced in response to football hooliganism during the 1980s and has remained a cornerstone of matchday regulations.

However, the law does not extend to women’s football, offering a unique opportunity to trial new approaches without violating existing legal frameworks. Bristol City Women, Birmingham City WFC, Newcastle United WFC and Southampton FC Women will participate in the trial, marking the first time in decades that fans will be able to drink in view of the pitch.

The initiative began this month, with Bristol City Women hosting one of the first trial matches at Ashton Gate on January 19. In this historic game, Bristol City Women faced London City Lionesses, marking the first time in decades that fans could enjoy alcoholic beverages within view of the pitch. On the same day, Southampton FC Women also participated in the trial, hosting Sunderland at St Mary's Stadium. Birmingham City WFC and Newcastle United WFC joined the trial yesterday (January 26), with further fixtures planned throughout the season.

The pilot program will run until the end of the 2024-25 season- scheduled to conclude over the weekend of May 3. This timeline allows football authorities to gather sufficient feedback to evaluate the scheme's success. The trial remains closely monitored by football authorities, safety experts and government officials.

Organizers of the pilot emphasize that safety and responsibility are paramount. Each club has implemented strict measures to ensure that the trial runs smoothly, with additional security and stewarding in place. Nikki Doucet, CEO of the Women’s Professional Leagues Limited, highlighted the importance of giving fans more choices while maintaining a safe and enjoyable atmosphere.

She told the Guardian: “This pilot is about exploring how we can enhance the matchday experience for our fans while being responsible and prioritising safety. Women’s football offers a fantastic environment to test innovative ideas and we’re excited to see how this resonates with our supporters.”

The clubs taking part in the trial were chosen for several reasons. One important factor was the variety of locations. The trial is being held in different areas so that a wide range of fans can experience the initiative. This helps create a balanced sample of the fanbase and ensures that the pilot is not limited to a specific area. The clubs’ previous experience in hosting events where alcohol is consumed also played a significant role in the selection process. Many of the clubs have stadiums with a history of accommodating large crowds for various sports, where alcohol is allowed in view of the pitch. This experience is crucial in ensuring that the clubs are well-equipped to handle the logistics of serving alcohol in a controlled manner.

For example, Bristol City Women play their home games at Ashton Gate, a stadium with a long-standing reputation for hosting major sporting events. Ashton Gate is one of the largest stadiums in the Championship, regularly accommodating crowds of over 20,000 spectators. It has also hosted multi-sport events where alcohol consumption is already permitted in certain areas of the ground. This experience in managing large-scale events with alcohol service made Ashton Gate an ideal venue for the trial, as the stadium is already accustomed to balancing fan enjoyment with safety. Other participating clubs, such as Birmingham City WFC, Newcastle United WFC, and Southampton FC Women, also have stadiums with similar capacities and histories of hosting major events.

The decision to trial alcohol in women’s football reflects the progressive and inclusive ethos that has become a hallmark of the women’s game. While women’s football has seen rapid growth in attendance and visibility in recent years, this initiative could set it apart as a leader in fan engagement.

The trial also has the potential to extend far beyond the women’s game. If successful, it may reignite discussions about revising alcohol policies in men’s football. Many argue that the landscape of football fandom has changed significantly since the 1980s, with the sport now attracting a broader and more diverse audience. All eyes remain on the upcoming fixtures and the program’s conclusion in May 2025 to see what this could mean for the future of football spectating.