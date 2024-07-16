Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

BBC Breakfast presenter Charlie Stayt and his wife have avoided bankruptcy after agreeing to pay off a tax bill of around £190,000.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A judge said in a hearing on Monday that Mr Stayt and his wife Anne had owed “£191,000-odd” to HM Revenue & Customs, with around “£32,000-odd” still to be paid.

HMRC filed a bankruptcy petition against the couple, but asked for it to be withdrawn at the hearing at the specialist Insolvency and Companies Court in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solicitor Anam Rezvi said: “HMRC would like to seek permission to withdraw today, as the balance has now been reduced and the remaining balance has agreed to be paid by the debtors.”

Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Sebastian Prentis agreed to the petition being withdrawn at the end of the short hearing.

Mr and Mrs Stayt did not attend.