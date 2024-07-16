BBC Breakfast presenter Charlie Stayt avoids bankruptcy by agreeing £190,000 tax bill

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

16th Jul 2024, 8:51am
BBC Breakfast presenter Charlie Stayt and his wife have avoided bankruptcy after agreeing to pay off a tax bill of around £190,000.

A judge said in a hearing on Monday that Mr Stayt and his wife Anne had owed “£191,000-odd” to HM Revenue & Customs, with around “£32,000-odd” still to be paid.

HMRC filed a bankruptcy petition against the couple, but asked for it to be withdrawn at the hearing at the specialist Insolvency and Companies Court in London.

Solicitor Anam Rezvi said: “HMRC would like to seek permission to withdraw today, as the balance has now been reduced and the remaining balance has agreed to be paid by the debtors.”

Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Sebastian Prentis agreed to the petition being withdrawn at the end of the short hearing.

Mr and Mrs Stayt did not attend.

