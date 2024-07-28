BBC broadcaster John Bennett has died | BBC/PA Wire

Tributes have been paid to BBC broadcaster John Bennett who died aged 82 surrounded by his family on Friday evening.

His family described him as Northern Ireland’s broadcasting “lynchpin” and the BBC praised him as having presented radio programmes with “wit and authenticity”.

The Belfast-born broadcaster first joined the BBC in 1965 and presented music, entertainment, sports and current affairs programmes over his long career.

He co-launched BBC Radio Ulster with Gloria Hunniford on New Year’s Eve in 1974, and later became best-known as “The President” of the weekend music programme The Sunday Club, which he presented for more than 44 years.

Mr Bennett presented his own weekday morning show on Radio Ulster throughout the 1990s and also presented a range of documentaries and special programmes on BBC Radio Ulster, including two series about railways.

Paying tribute to him, the BBC said he had “an encyclopaedic knowledge of music”, a passion for football and a love of playing guitar.

He was also a “master of the long-form interview” and held a “deep connection” with his audiences, it said.

In January 2023, Mr Bennett was made an MBE for services to Television and Radio Broadcasting.

He was later inducted into the IMRO Radio Awards Hall of Fame, with his citation noting his radio career had “left an indelible mark on the broadcasting landscape”.

Mr Bennett is survived by his daughter Siobhan and son Mark. His late wife Joan, who he was married to for 53 years, died in 2020.

In a statement, his family said: “Our dad was a consummate professional, enjoying a long and celebrated career in broadcasting.

“In addition to this, he served many years as a teacher. He touched the lives of innumerable people, and they are ever the richer for his inspiration and influence.

“Northern Ireland has lost a lynchpin in local broadcasting. We, as a family, have lost a loving father, father-in-law and cherished granda.”

Director of BBC Northern Ireland Adam Smyth said Mr Bennett “made radio presenting seem effortless”.

“He didn’t just have listeners – he had followers. He was always in command of his subject matter, knew what connected with people, and when to keep himself out of it,” he said.

“John was with us from the very first day of Radio Ulster and has been an intrinsic part of the station ever since. It’s hard to imagine Radio Ulster without him. Our deepest condolences go to Siobhan, Mark and the whole family circle.”

Head of content production at BBC Northern Ireland Emma Dunseith said he was “one of Northern Ireland’s most recognisable voices” and presented “with charm, wit and authenticity”.

“He brought much needed companionship to listeners. John’s Saturday Club and Sunday Club were places of friendship, storytelling and music; commanding a legion of fans.

“Loved by audiences and colleagues alike, his dedication to listeners and respect for colleagues was in abundant supply. Always a professional. Always humble. Always a gentleman.

“John will be much missed. We extend our deepest condolences to his entire family circle.”

Hunniford said she was saddened to hear of Mr Bennett’s passing, and described him as “a giant in broadcasting”.

“I have nothing but joyful memories of working with him. We had the privilege of launching BBC Radio Ulster together and we have been friends ever since,” she said.

“I loved him as a person, admired him as a broadcaster and have wonderful memories of him singing. He was a truly gifted, gracious and generous man.

