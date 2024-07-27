ITV has commissioned a UK version of survival reality TV show 'The Summit'. The show has already had success in Australia. Pictured is the Australian title. Photo by IMDB. | IMDB

ITV has commissioned a brand new reality show, which is said to be like a combination of two hugely popular television shows - BBC’s The Traitors and Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins and Race Around The World.

The Summit will be the ultimate test of endurance and survival, as contestants will be asked to climb one of the world’s highest mountains with their share of £500,000 in their backpacks. So, they’ll risk losing not only the game, but also hundreds of thousands of pounds if they make any wrong moves.

Of course, it won’t be just as simple as climbing the mountain . . . if that could be called simple. The contestants will face a series of challenges go in a bid to see which of them has what it takes to successfully scale the peak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After each of the challenges, each of the hopefuls will have the chance to vote for the fellow contestants they would most like eliminated from the show. The Summit will be a game of betrayal, trust and greed which will test all the contestants both physically and mentally.

The questions are, which members of the group will make it to the top of the mountain and how much money will still remain in their backpacks when they get there?

A TV source told The Sun: “The Summit combines back-stabbing and strategy with physical endurance and against-the-clock tension. It’s been done brilliantly on Australian TV, where the hikers climbed Mount Cook in New Zealand.

“The two series produced high-octane drama, nail-biting moments of peril and good, old-fashioned reality TV drama between warring factions. ITV is casting now for the first British series, which will follow the same format and similarly fly out to one of the world’s most brutal peaks.”