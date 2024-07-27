Billy Billingham, star of SAS: Who Dares Wins, has spoken about the upcoming eighth series of the show.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins has been thrown in to chaos after some of the stars taking part have dropped out of the reality show due to getting injured during filming.

Chief instructor Billy Billingham has revealed that there was a setback to the upcoming eighth series of the show, which is set to air on Channel 4 soon, when some of the stars suffered injuries while on set.

A number of controversial well-known names have been linked to the next celeb edition of the show, including Rebecca Loos, who famously claimed to have an affair with David Beckham 20 years ago, noughties popstar Hannah Spearritt and 'Peru Two' drug mule Michaella McCollum. Without giving away too many details ahead of the series launch, Billingham has hinted at what fans can expect from the eagerly-anticipated series. In an interview with The Sun, he said: "I think the surprises for sure, cause you'll see the line up and you go 'he?', 'she?' Like everybody does and then you'll go. . . Oh, actually, wow!”

Teasing drama, he went on: "There's a there's a few woah moments, let me tell you. Yeah, few people, unfortunately, do get injured and have to leave which people will be a little bit sad about, because they'll be rooting these people on.

"But there's some definite surprises where you go. . . ‘where did that just come from? How did he she do that?’" He added: "I always say every time we do it. It's the best show we've done, and it is. every time we do it, it gets better.”

Speaking further about the success of the show, he said: "And the reason that is, is because we actually take the ethos of the special forces. And every time we do a job we don't look at. . . That was a great job, that was successful. We go: how could we have done that better?

"What do we need to change, to make the visual, the physical, whatever it might be. So every time we go forward we've got those new ingredients we added to the next one.

He also appealed to any famous faces who may want to take part in any future series to get in touch: "So anybody come in on the next one. You're in for a hard time physically, mentally and emotionally."

The show is a reality military training television show in which contestants partake in a shortened two-week long training course that is designed to replicate the actual United Kingdom Special Forces selection course. The instructors take the recruits through hostile and unforgiving warfare environments, testing their mental and physical ability through a series of tests as they go. It's not the first time that someone has hurt themselves on the show. X Factor's Jake Quickenden had to pull out of the show in 2021 when he hurt his shoulder. Then, in 2022, The Only Way is Essex star Pete Wicks quit when he broke his rib during a task.