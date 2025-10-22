The day which should be the happiest of the year has become a nightmare for the family of a young woman who was killed in a 140mph crash on Christmas Day.

Maria Carolina Do Nascimento, 22, was a passenger in a BMW which was hit by a black Mercedes being driven at 140mph by a man who had 10 previous convictions including dangerous driving.

Evan Forde, of Bedford, was behind the wheel of a black Mercedes car when he crashed into the back of a BMW early on December 25 2022. Maria died at the scene in Brent Cross, north London.

Maria Carolina Do Nascimento. Evan Forde, a Mercedes driver who killed her in a 140mph crash on Christmas Day, did "absolutely nothing" to help police or the victim's family, a judge has said | Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

The accident happened on a 40mph stretch of Hendon Way at around 3.45am after Forde had reached speeds of more than 140mph, the Old Bailey heard.

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old was jailed for 12 years and disqualified from driving for a total of 18 years, having previously admitted causing Ms Do Nascimento’s death by dangerous driving.

In mitigation, Tasmin Malcolm, for the defence, said Forde had shown “true and genuine remorse” for his actions.

However, having heard the defendant had given two “no comment” interviews to police after the crash, Judge Philip Katz KC said of Forde: “He did absolutely nothing to assist the police. He did absolutely nothing to bring closure or understanding to the family.”

Sentencing, the judge said of Ms Do Nascimento: “The fact that her family and friends have had to wait nearly three years for Maria’s killer to be brought to justice is shameful.”

He went on to criticise the defendant for failing to assist the police investigation, adding that Forde’s “unforthcoming attitude” had meant further forensic work had to be undertaken.

Prosecutor Frederick Hookway said that CCTV and video from Forde’s phone that had been found in the car showed that he had been at a nightclub in Camden in the hours before the incident.

Evan Forde was jailed for 12 years and disqualified from driving for a total of 18 years, at the Old Bailey in London. | PA Wire

Mr Hookway told the court that Forde had 10 previous convictions for 14 offences including dangerous driving and that at the time of the collision, he was on bail having been charged with failing to provide a specimen.

The court heard that shortly before the crash, police officers on patrol in a marked vehicle had indicated for the defendant’s car to stop.

However, the vehicle drove off from police and there was no pursuit.

Less than a minute later, the Mercedes had crashed into the BMW Ms Do Nascimento was travelling in, the prosecutor said.

Video footage played to the court showed several individuals fleeing the Mercedes after the collision as the vehicle appeared to be smoking.

London Ambulance Service attended but Ms Do Nascimento died at the scene.

In a victim impact statement read on her behalf by the prosecutor, Ms Do Nascimento’s mother Clezi Felizari described her daughter as someone with a “generous heart” who “touched everyone around her”.

She added: “On Christmas morning, I received the worst news a mother can ever hear – my daughter had lost her life in a crash caused by recklessness. From that moment my life stopped.”

Ms Felizari added: “Riding in a car has become a torment because I relive the way Maria died.”

Ms Do Nascimento’s step-father Clayton Felizari said it was “impossible to put into words the pain and emptiness” caused by her death.

He added: “Maria was our joy and our future, now we live with the emptiness of knowing we will never see our daughter marry, we will never have grandchildren.”

The court heard that Ms Do Nascimento’s family had celebrated Christmas that day together at the restaurant owned by Mr Felizari.

“Since then, every Christmas has become a nightmare,” he added.

Wearing a black short-sleeved top, Forde appeared in the dock and spoke to confirm his identity in front of members of Ms Do Nascimento’s who attended court.

He wiped his eyes with a tissue and waved to individuals in the public gallery after sentence was passed.