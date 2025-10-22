Ryanair, easyJet and Jet2 will increase their flights to popular destinations from Newcastle Airport after it announced a major 15-year improvement plan.

The northern hub is set to gain more routes to popular European destinations, including Jet2 offerings to Greek and Italian hotspots. The airline will run weekly flights from Newcastle to Thessaloniki and Preveza, in Greece, between May and October next year.

EasyJet also announced it will be opening a three-aircraft Newcastle base from March 2026, expanding its domestic and international flights with 11 new routes. Meanwhile, Ryanair has boosted its winter schedule after basing a third Boeing 737 at the airport and creating five new routes to city break favourites such as Brussels and Budapest.

Newcastle airport was crowned the best in the world in the “under 5 million passengers” category at the World Routes Conference in Bahrain last year. Judges praised its operational excellence, route development, and strong relationships with airlines.

The airport’s £60m expansion plan is slated to add £1.9bn to the North East’s economy, serving 9 million passengers by 2040. It hopes to expand its 3,900-strong staff to 5,000 and add more than 20 new aircraft stands within the next 15 years.

This year, it will also begin working on a three-storey extension to its terminal, creating more space for restaurants and seating, as well as reconsidering long-standing ambitions to extend the runway. As part of the plan, the airport will also adhere to its goal of net zero carbon status by 2035 via expanding the on-site solar farm and installing wind turbines.