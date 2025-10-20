Passengers are reporting that they have been stuck at security at London Stansted Airport this morning due to an IT issue.

Stansted Airport issued a warning to passengers after the IT issue hit. It said: “Due to an earlier IT issue that affected the availability of some security lanes at London Stansted, queue times at security may still be longer than usual.

“London Stansted apologises for the inconvenience and thanks passengers for their patience”. One user wrote on X directing their comment to Jet2: “ @jet2tweets die to the troubles at #StanstedAirport this morning, we’re still not through security, despite arriving at the airport 3hrs before departure. Flight to Sorrento with gates closing in 35mins. What happens?”.

Jet2 responded: “Hi Keri, our teams were aware of congestion at Stansted Airport this morning and operated accordingly to navigate this and get customers through promptly. We apologise for any disappointment caused. Thanks, Helena”.

One user on Facebook wrote: “Stansted airport has delays with security due to an IT failure”. At the moment flights do not seem to be affected and are operating as normal.

Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport early to give plenty of time. Keep up to date with the airport’s website and enquire with your airline regarding the status of your flight.