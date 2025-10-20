At least two people were killed after a cargo aircraft skidded off the runway and crashed into the sea at Hong Kong airport in the early hours of Monday.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Emirates flight EK9788, arriving from Dubai, veered off the runway at Hong Kong International Airport around 3.50am local time while landing, police said. The Boeing 747 freighter failed to stop in time and partly landed in the waters off the north runway at the airport, which is one of the busiest in Asia.

Police said the aircraft struck a ground service vehicle during landing, ripping off one of its wheels and pushing it into the sea. Two ground staff were inside the vehicle at the time and were initially reported missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One 30-year-old member of ground staff crew was confirmed dead at the scene, while a 41-year-old was declared dead at hospital. Hong Kong's Civil Aviation Department said in a statement on Monday that the aircraft had "deviated from the north runway after landing and ditched into the sea."

At least two people were killed after a cargo aircraft skidded off the runway and crashed into the sea at Hong Kong airport in the early hours of Monday. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Photos taken after the incident showed the aircraft partially submerged in water near the airport's sea wall with an escape slide deployed and the nose and tail sections separated. At least 213 firefighters and first aid officers were deployed in the rescue mission, alongside 45 vehicles, ships and a flying service helicopter. The operation continued well into the morning.

The four crew members had to break open the door before being rescued from the sea. Passenger flight operations at Hong Kong will remain unaffected by the cargo plane crash, the airport authorities said. At least 12 cargo flights have been canceled so far, according to reports.

The north runway has been closed, authorities said. Two other runways at the airport continue to operate. The city’s civil aviation department added that it was following up with the airline and other parties involved in the crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hong Kong authorities said they were trying to retrieve the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder from the sea. The investigation speed "depends on when we'll find the black boxes”, an official was quoted by BBC News as saying.

Emirates said in a statement that flight EK9788 sustained damage on landing in Hong Kong and was a Boeing 747 cargo aircraft wet-leased from and operated by ACT Airlines. "Crew are confirmed to be safe and there was no cargo onboard," Emirates said. Flight tracking service FlightRadar24 said the aircraft involved in the accident was 32 years old and had served as a passenger plane before being converted into a freighter.