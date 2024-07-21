Body of 44-year-old man man recovered from River Trent in Nottingham
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emergency services were called to Wilford Toll Bridge on the Victoria Embankment, along the River Trent at around 2.15 pm on Saturday (July 20) following reports that a man had entered the water.
Nottinghamshire Police force’s dive team searched the river, assisted by other policing teams and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and after a lengthy search recovered a body.
Speaking about the tragic incident, Inspector Dan Buckle, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “My thoughts are with this man’s family at this incredibly sad time. They are being supported by officers.”
Inspector Buckle added: “Members of the emergency services who took part in the search yesterday should be commended for their professionalism. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.