The body of a 44-year-old man has been recovered from the River Trent in Nottingham, Nottinghamshire Police has confirmed.

Emergency services were called to Wilford Toll Bridge on the Victoria Embankment, along the River Trent at around 2.15 pm on Saturday (July 20) following reports that a man had entered the water.

Nottinghamshire Police force’s dive team searched the river, assisted by other policing teams and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and after a lengthy search recovered a body.

Speaking about the tragic incident, Inspector Dan Buckle, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “My thoughts are with this man’s family at this incredibly sad time. They are being supported by officers.”

Inspector Buckle added: “Members of the emergency services who took part in the search yesterday should be commended for their professionalism. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”