Boy, 8, dies after being hit by a lorry in busy street in London
Police have launched an investigation after an eight-year old boy has died after being hit by a lorry in West London. The incident took place on Friday 23 February at around 6.20pm on King Street in Ealing, West London. Police and the London Ambulance Service rushed to the scene and the boy was taken to hospital by London Air Ambulance. However, despite efforts by doctors and nurses, he was pronounced dead at 9.47pm. His next of Kin were informed.
The Metropolitan Police statement read: “Police were called to King Street, Southall, after calls at 6.20pm on Friday, 23 February to a collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian.
“The boy was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance paramedics before being rushed to hospital.
“Tragically, despite the efforts of doctors and nurses, he was pronounced dead at 9.47pm.
“His next of kin are aware.”
The Standard reported that a London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: We were called at 6.22pm yesterday (23 February) to reports of an incident at King Street, Ealing.
“We sent two ambulances, an advanced paramedic, an medic in a fast response car and an incident response officer. We also dispatched teams from London’s Air Ambulance by car.
“We took one person to a major trauma centre as a priority.”
