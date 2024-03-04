Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has died following a crash in Tamworth. Emergency services were called to reports of a collision between a black Audi and a motorbike at approximately 10pm on Sunday (March 3) on Comberford Road.

The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 40s, was found with serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Specially-trained officers are supporting the man’s family.

Two men, aged 23 and 51, both from Tamworth, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and causing death by dangerous driving. They both remain in custody.