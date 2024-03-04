Comberford Road: Motorbike rider dies after collision in Tamworth as two men arrested on suspicion of murder
A man has died following a crash in Tamworth. Emergency services were called to reports of a collision between a black Audi and a motorbike at approximately 10pm on Sunday (March 3) on Comberford Road.
The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 40s, was found with serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Specially-trained officers are supporting the man’s family.
Two men, aged 23 and 51, both from Tamworth, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and causing death by dangerous driving. They both remain in custody.
Staffordshire Police has now issued an urgent appeal for witnesses to assist them in their investigation. The force said: "We’ve created an online portal where people can leave information and any CCTV, smart doorbell or dashcam footage that they may have. You can access the Major Incident Public Portal. To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
