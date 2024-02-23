Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A body recovered from the River Thames earlier this week has been formally identified as Clapham alkali attack suspect Abdul Ezedi. The Metropolitan Police said a post-mortem examination carried out on Wednesday (February 21) confirmed his cause of death was drowning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police believe that Ezedi orchestrated an attack on a woman and her two children last month. He is said to have poured a strong alkali substance on his ex-partner, who was then taken to hospital, with the break-up of the relationship being considered as a possible motive.

Abdul Shokoor Ezedi at King's Cross Underground Station. (Photo by MPS)

Commander Jon Savell said: “We have worked to formally identify Ezedi as quickly as possible. As the public would expect, our enquiries continue into this atrocious attack. The 31-year-old woman is still in hospital and remains in a stable condition and no longer sedated. We have still not been able to speak to her but hope to as soon as she is well enough."

Ezedi, 35, had been accused of throwing a strong alkali on his ex-partner and injuring her two young children, aged three and eight, during the attack in Clapham, south London. He was last seen walking “with purpose” to Chelsea Bridge in west London and was captured on CCTV leaning over the railings of the bridge on the night of the attack.

It was reported that Ezedi, an Afghan refugee, came to the UK hidden in a lorry in 2016 and was turned down twice for asylum before successfully appealing against the Home Office rejection by claiming he had converted to Christianity. He was convicted of two sexual offences in 2018 but was allowed to stay in the UK because his crimes were not serious enough to meet the threshold for deportation.

Advertisement

Advertisement