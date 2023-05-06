Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder

Police have launched a murder probe after a man died in Bath,

Officers have sealed off parts of the city centre and were investigating inside a McDonald's on Saturday (6 May). Avon & Somerset Police are also searching a local river.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Flowers have been left outside with a card reading "God bless you darling". The popular Southgate Street has been cordoned off due to the 'incident' - with officers there saying it will be 'shut for two days'.

Police are warning people to avoid the area which has disrupted bus routes in the city. Avon & Somerset Police have confirme that a murder investigation has been launched.

Man dies after stabbing

Police activity outside McDonalds in Bath city centre. Picture: Daniel Jae Webb / SWNS

Three people have been arrrested on suspicion of murder, the force has said. It comes following the death of a man in Bath.

Emergency services were called to the Southgate Street area of the city centre shortly before 3.30am on Saturday following reports of a man having sustained serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Formal identification and a post-mortem will be carried out in due course.

Police remain at the scene

Chief Inspector Ronnie Lungu said: “First and foremost our thoughts go out to the family of the man who has died at this difficult and incredibly upsetting time. A murder investigation is underway and we’d please ask for the benefit of our enquiries, but more importantly the welfare of the man’s family, that people avoid speculating on the possible circumstances while that is ongoing.

“Three people were arrested this morning on suspicion of murder and are in custody.”

Ch Insp Lungu added: “While such tragic incidents are rare in Bath, people can expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days while investigative enquiries are carried out and officer patrols conducted. We would encourage anyone who does have concerns to speak with those officers who will be happy to assist. A scene remains in place at this time. We appreciate that will cause some disruption to the public and businesses today, but would please ask for understanding while officers carry out important work to establish what has happened."

Advertisement

Advertisement