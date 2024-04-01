Birmingham murder: Man quizzed after woman's body found in Tile Cross
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found at a house in Birmingham.
The woman, 48, was found at a home in Mulwych Road, Tile Cross, just before 1pm on Saturday after concerns were raised for her welfare. A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of her murder at around 5.30pm on Saturday and is still in police custody for questioning. The woman's family has been informed about her death. Police say they are investigating the cause.
Det Chief Insp Laura Harrison, from West Midlands Police's homicide team, said: “We’re working hard to establish exactly what has happened, and to provide answers for the woman’s family who are understandably devastated by her death. We believe the woman was known to the suspect and we are not currently looking for anyone else as part of the investigation.
“I still really need to hear from anyone who was in the Mulwych Road area [on Saturday] who may have seen or heard something out of the ordinary, or who captured anything on dash cam footage.”
Police say neighbourhood officers will be carrying out extra patrols to reassure the public and to offer support to the community. Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch, quoting log 1847 of March 30. Officers can be reached via 101, or via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.