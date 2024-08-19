Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have arrested a man after two teenage girls were allegedly sexually assaulted in the sea at Bournemouth Beach.

Dorset Police received a report that two 16-year-old girls were assaulted by a group of men while swimming to the east of Bournemouth pier. The alleged attack took place between 1.30pm and 2pm on Monday, August 12.

According to police, the girls allege that they were approached by the men while swimming, with the group holding two double lilos. The girls then sat on top on of the lilos, but were touched inappropriately by the men.

The 16-year-olds then jumped from the lilo and swam to shore. A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released on police bail amid further inquiries.

Detective Constable Hele Leech-Wilkinson, of BCP CID, said: “We are continuing to investigate this incident and work is ongoing to identify two other men reported to be involved. I would urge anyone who was at the beach on the afternoon of Monday, August 12 and witnessed any suspicious activity, or anybody with further information that might assist our investigation, to please contact us.”

Anyone with any information concerning the incident is being urged to contact Dorset Police to assist with the investigation by reaching out via the Dorset Police website or calling 101 quoting reference number 55240123808. To provide information anonymously, you can contact Crimestoppers on their website or by calling 0800 555 111