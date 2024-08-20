Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brent Clifford was arrested and taken into custody in Portola, California after the body of his girlfriend was found off the side of a highway in Nevada.

Brent Clifford is the son of Creedence Clearwater Revival drummer Doug Clifford, their band is featured in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and are described on its website as one of “America’s greatest authentic rock & roll bands.” The band was formed by John Fogerty, Stu Cook and Doug Clifford.

Fox News reported that “Brent Clifford, who is facing a murder charge after remains believed to be of Patricia Portella-Wright, 48, were found Thursday off Mt. Rose Highway in Washoe County, is also a person of interest in a homicide in Reno, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brent Clifford, the son of legendary drummer Doug Clifford, is accused of murdering his girlfriend. April 1970: American country rock group Creedence Clearwater Revival. From left to right; Doug Clifford, Tom Fogerty, Stu Cook and John Fogerty | Getty Images

"There is apparent foul play involved," Placer County Sgt. David Smith said Thursday in relation to Portella-Wright's case, adding that investigators have "worked tirelessly over the last week to bring closure to Patricia's family and locate Patricia's body."

The Placer Sheriff posted on X that “Body found believed to be that of Patricia Portella-Wright.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share today (August 15th, 2024) we have found the body of a female believed to be Patricia Portella-Wright. The body was found off Mt Rose HIghway in Washoe County Nevada. We are waiting for the confirmation of the identification from the Washoe County Coroner’s Office.

“Ms. Portella-Wright was reported missing on Friday, August 9th 2024. She was last seen on the morning on Sunday August 4th, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Through investigation we obtained information that led us to the area of Mt Rose Highway. Using a drone we were able to locate the body of a female down a steep embankment. With the help of Washoe County’s Search and Rescue team, we are working to recover the body. Mt Rose Highway will remain closed for a few more hours. We appreciate everyone’s understanding.”

Brent Clifford has also been arrested in relation to the fatal shooting of a man. Fox News also reported that "According to the Reno Police Department, Clifford is a person of interest in a Reno homicide. The male victim in that homicide was discovered on the morning of Sunday, August 11th," the Placer County Sheriff’s Office also said. "The red 2003 Chevrolet Blazer that belonged to the homicide victim was found in the same area Clifford was arrested in Portola."