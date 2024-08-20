Johnny Wactor, who was shot dead after interrupting a catalytic converter theft | Getty Images

Two teenagers have been charged with murder in the killing of former General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor.

Robert Barceleau and Sergio Estrada were each charged on Monday in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, District Attorney George Gascon said at a news conference.

“The loss of this talented young actor, who was in the prime of his life and had so much to offer the world, is deeply felt by all of us,” Mr Gascon said.

The men and two co-defendants, all of whom were arrested on Thursday, were set to be arraigned on Monday afternoon. It is not clear if those accused have retained legal counsel, and an email from the Associated Press to the county public defender’s office seeking comment on the case was not immediately answered.

Wactor was shot and killed when he interrupted three thieves stealing the catalytic converter from his car on May 25.

Police said the 37-year-old had left work at a downtown LA rooftop bar with a coworker when he saw three men who had hoisted his car. Police said one of them fired at him without provocation and killed him. Barceleau and Estrada were also both charged with grand theft and attempted robbery.

Barceleau’s charges include special circumstances, including murder during an attempted robbery and personal use of a firearm, that after a conviction could lead to a life sentence without possibility of parole. Estrada’s charges have a maximum sentence of life in prison.

A third man who authorities allege was with them, Leonel Gutierrez, was charged with grand theft and attempted robbery.

LAPD detectives released images after Johnny Wactor was killed | LAPD

A fourth, Frank Olano, was charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Wactor’s death has become a rallying point for some in the city pushing for a more hard-line approach to fighting crime. A group consisting of family and friends calling itself “Justice for Johnny” held a rally last week calling for more urgency in the investigation, and another on Monday morning calling for aggressive prosecution. Police and public officials said that is what is already happening.

Los Angeles Police Department Interim Chief Dominic Choi said at Monday’s news conference that the investigation has been an “ongoing and relentless pursuit” in a “very difficult case.”

Mayor Karen Bass added in a statement that “we must continue to take aggressive action to make our city safer.”

Barceleau has been held without bail. Bail for Estrada has been set at just over 1 million dollars (£769,865).